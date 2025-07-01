“ I’m Not Above the Law,” Prez. Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to lead the country in all honesty, stating that his office is readily available for public accountability.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the National Prayers and Thanksgiving service, John Mahama called on citizens to be honest in their dealings, saying, “ Let us be generous and compassionate and let us be upright in our conduct. We must hold those in authority, including myself, accountable to the highest standards of integrity and humility.”

He further stated that occupying public offices is not a privilege for personal gain but a sacred trust bestowed by the people and the responsibility to serve all, especially the most vulnerable of us.

“ Even the Office of the President, which, by the grace of God, I now hold, is not above the law. Leadership must be grounded in justice, in honesty, and in a reverence for God. If we want a just Ghana, we must be just in leadership,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke