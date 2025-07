President Mahama hugging Agradaa

EVANGELIST PATRICIA Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has jokingly said that hugging President John Dramani Mahama was so special that she’s okay if she doesn’t go to heaven.

“I’ve Had the Privilege to Hug the President. Even if I Don’t Go to Heaven, I’m Okay” Nana Agradaa made this statement after exchanging pleasantries with President John Mahama and other government officials on the maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke