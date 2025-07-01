“No Party Flags at National Thanksgiving”

Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong, has urged members of various political parties to refrain from displaying party paraphernalia at the National Thanksgiving event. In an interview on United Television’s morning show, Rev. Dr. Opuni stated that the event is a national gathering to thank God, not a campaign rally where party attire and chants are fitting.

“This is a call to God to help our country, Ghana, and not a campaign ground,” he said. “Therefore, there’s no need to bring party flags or T-shirts to the event. Instead, having the national flag would be more appropriate.”

The country will today observe its maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, a significant milestone in its spiritual and civic life. President John Dramani Mahama will lead the events, which include prayers across the nation, a grand interdenominational Christian Service at the State House forecourt, and a Muslim Service at the Ghana National Mosque in Kanda, Accra.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke