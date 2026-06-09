GFA Conducts Integrity Briefing Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Moment during the briefing

The GFA Integrity Unit today completed a mandatory integrity briefing for players and officials of the senior national team, the Black Stars, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, reinforcing the GFA and FIFA’s zero-tolerance approach to match manipulation and ensuring all participants, including the Black Stars, understand how to recognize and reject any approaches.

The briefing, conducted by the GFA’s Integrity Officer, educated players and officials on the risks of match manipulation, the methods used by fixers to approach players, and the consequences for individuals and teams involved in any form of match manipulation corruption during the World Cup.

The session provided guidance on the recognition of match manipulation approaches, including messages, indirect contact through third parties, and offers of financial and/or material benefits in exchange for influencing match outcomes.

The session provided guidance on the recognition of match manipulation approaches, including messages, indirect contact through third parties, and offers of financial and/or material benefits in exchange for influencing match outcomes.

Players and officials were also reminded of the strict prohibition on betting on football, both directly and indirectly, and the sharing of inside information. Emphasis was placed on safeguarding sensitive team information such as injuries, team selection, and tactical plans, which could be exploited for betting or manipulation purposes.

The Integrity Officer highlighted the availability of confidential reporting channels accessible 24/7, assuring all participants of anonymity and protection when reporting suspicious activities.