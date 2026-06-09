NSA Boss Urges Ghanaians To Rally Behind Black Stars

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has called on Ghanaians to remain optimistic and throw their full support behind the Black Stars as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will make their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament and face a daunting challenge in Group L, where they have been paired with England, Croatia and Panama.

The group is considered one of the most competitive in the competition, presenting a tough path to the knockout stages.

Ampofo Ankrah’s comments follow Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Wales in an international friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on June 2, a match that formed part of the team’s preparations for the tournament.

Despite the difficult task ahead, the NSA boss believes the national team deserves the backing of the entire country.

“I think we should be positive and give the boys all the support we can give them,” he said.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup journey against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before taking on England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. They will conclude their group-stage campaign against Croatia on June 27.

Ghana, four-time African champions, will be aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their historic quarter-final run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Black Stars were eliminated in the group phase at both the 2014 and 2022 tournaments.

With the countdown to the World Cup underway, Ampofo Ankrah has urged Ghanaians to unite behind the team as they seek to make a strong impression on the global stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford