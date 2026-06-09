US Ships Ex-MASLOC Boss to Serve 10-Year Jail Term

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Former CEO of Ghana’s Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, touched down at Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday after the United States extradited her to serve a 10-year corruption sentence.

She was arrested in Nevada in January and convicted in absentia last year on 78 counts. The charges include stealing over GH¢90 million, about $6 million, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Tamakloe-Attionu fled Ghana in 2021 for medical treatment but was certified fit for return by a US court in April.

This marks the first extradition from the US to Ghana since 2009. The US Embassy in Accra praised the move as proof of strong law enforcement ties between both countries.

In a social media post, the Embassy wrote: “The United States has extradited Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu to Ghana, following her conviction on 70+ corruption-related charges, including embezzling more than $6M equivalent in Ghanaian taxpayer funds. This demonstrates our strong U.S.-Ghana law enforcement partnership and shared commitment to accountability.”

Her return has reignited partisan calls for accountability across Ghana’s political lines, with many viewing the case as a test of Ghana’s anti-corruption resolve.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke