Mourinho Set For Real Madrid Return After Perez Secures Re-Election

Jose Mourinho

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho is poised to make a sensational return to Real Madrid after club president Florentino Perez secured another term in office, extending his leadership until 2030.

The 63-year-old Portuguese coach agreed a three-year deal with the Spanish giants last month, but the move depended on Perez retaining the presidency.

Following a convincing election victory, the path is now clear for Mourinho’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez, who has led Real Madrid since 2009, won 65 percent of the vote against challenger Enrique Riquelme. Addressing supporters after the result, the 79-year-old pledged to continue pursuing major trophies and expressed his delight at welcoming Mourinho back to the club.

The veteran administrator described Mourinho as one of the world’s best coaches and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining Real Madrid’s status among football’s elite.

Mourinho arrives from Benfica, where he guided the Portuguese club to a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga after taking charge in September.

His first spell at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 delivered a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey triumph and the Spanish Super Cup.

He is set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed in January following Xabi Alonso’s departure.

Real Madrid endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, finishing the season without a trophy. Rivals Barcelona claimed the La Liga title and capped their success with a 2-0 victory in El Clasico.

With Mourinho returning and Perez promising further investment, including a potential club-record signing, Madrid fans will be hoping for a swift return to domestic and European glory.