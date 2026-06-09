Antonelli Dominates Monaco To Extend F1 Title Lead

Kimi Antonelli (L) and Lewis Hamilton

Rising Formula One star Kimi Antonelli delivered a masterclass at the Monaco Grand Prix, claiming his fifth consecutive victory of the season and further tightening his grip on the world championship.

The Mercedes driver enjoyed a flawless weekend in Monte Carlo, converting pole position into victory while leading every lap and setting the fastest lap to secure the first Grand Slam of his F1 career. The triumph also saw the 19-year-old become the youngest winner in Monaco Grand Prix history.

Antonelli’s latest success has stretched his championship lead to 66 points, underlining his growing status as the driver to beat this season.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Ferrari after another strong performance.

Despite showing impressive pace throughout the weekend, Hamilton was unable to challenge Antonelli for victory. The podium finish lifts him to second in the drivers’ standings, moving ahead of teammates and rivals Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar completed the podium after overcoming a practice crash and engine concerns, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri secured valuable points with a fourth-place finish.

Further down the order, Alex Albon delivered a solid drive for Williams, while Pierre Gasly bounced back from recent disappointments with a points-scoring performance for Alpine despite a costly pit-lane penalty.

The weekend proved more difficult for several established names. George Russell struggled to match Antonelli’s pace and picked up penalties, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc endured a frustrating home race that ended with a crash.

Lando Norris also suffered another setback after retiring for the second consecutive Grand Prix.

With momentum firmly on his side, Antonelli heads to the next race as the clear championship favourite following another dominant display on Formula One’s most iconic circuit.