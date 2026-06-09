‘I Get Jay-Z, Beyoncé-Level Respect In Ghana’

Shatta Wale

GHANAIAN DANCEHALL artiste, Shatta Wale, has stated that due to his submissiveness to authorities and industry stakeholders in Ghana, many give him the respect they would ordinarily give to global music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Speaking in an interview, Shatta Wale said, “I’m paid up to $1 million per show in Ghana. The respect I get there is the same kind of respect they give to Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the US. That’s why I’m not chasing the international market like Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.”

Shatta Wale further stated that ever since he came into the limelight, he has always seen himself as an international star who needs to put in more work to sustain the brand.

Shatta Wale is the most awarded African dancehall artiste, boasting over 100 career awards and making history as the most decorated African artiste at the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA). He featured on Beyoncé’s hit track ‘Already’ from The Lion King: The Gift album. The song’s success led to a win for Best Collaboration at the BreakTudo Awards in Brazil.

He expanded his footprint by performing at major international stages, including Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street concert in Jamaica, alongside massive, highly promoted UK stadium groundwork and tours.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke