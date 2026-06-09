Faith Maria Porter Earns Praises After Miss Grand Int’l Pageant

Faith Maria Porter

Pageantry enthusiast, Ganyobi Niiquaye, has applauded Faith Maria Porter for her first runner-up finish at the Miss Grand International All Stars competition, calling it one of Ghana’s strongest performances on the platform.

“Faith carried not only her personal ambitions but also the hopes of many Ghanaians eager to see the country reclaim its place among the world’s pageantry elite,” Niiquaye said.

He said Porter’s campaign was defined by consistency and excellence. She topped the Bare Face Challenge with a score of 9.74, led the swimsuit rankings, and recorded the highest judges’ scores in both the Top 5 and Top 3 interview rounds. “For many observers, her performances made her a genuine contender for the crown,” he added.

Pageantry blogger Isaac Acheampong of Pageantry Ghana said Porter’s success was rooted in her ability to connect with audiences. “She didn’t just perform well; she connected with people. By the end of the competition, many genuinely believed she could win,” Acheampong stated in an interview.

Despite Porter’s strong showing, experts say modern pageantry is no longer determined solely by stage performance. Public voting, digital engagement, and fan mobilisation now play a major role in shaping outcomes.

Abena Akuaba, National Director of Miss Grand Ghana and Miss Grand International 2020 winner, said public participation has become significant but should not overshadow performance. “Public voting allows fans and supporters to actively participate in the journey of their representatives.

“However, voting should complement performance rather than completely define it,” she said.

Akuaba noted that many people do not fully understand the scale of international pageantry or the opportunities it creates for contestants and the country.

Niiquaye also pointed to economic realities and technical issues as obstacles to mobilising support. While many fans are willing to help, not everyone can consistently contribute to voting campaigns. He also cited technical difficulties with voting platforms and lingering misconceptions about pageantry denying Faith Porter the ultimate crown. “Some people still see pageantry as a platform where women simply expose their bodies,” he said.

“Others ask what benefits they personally gain if a contestant wins, making it difficult to mobilise widespread support,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke