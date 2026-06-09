Ga Mantse Unveils Sacred Crown Awards

Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II unveiling logo for the awards

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Saturday, launched the Sacred Crown Awards, aimed at recognising individuals, institutions and communities that are preserving and promoting African heritage.

The new initiative, which will be held in October 2026 under the patronage of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also aims at honouring lasting legacies by celebrating excellence in culture, spirituality and wellness.

The awards, which organisers hope will generate both national and international awareness of African values and traditions, is also expected to identify, honour and promote outstanding contributors in the areas including impact, integrity, leadership and service to humanity.

A total of 66 awards will be presented during the main ceremony. The categories cover African heritage, spirituality, wellness and special honours.

The awards will include African Textile Brand of the Year, Traditional Footwear Brand of the Year, Heritage Brand of the Year, Indigenous Craftsmanship Brand of the Year and the African Fashion Innovation Award.

Other categories will also recognise heritage preservation initiatives, cultural education and advocacy, and community heritage impact.

According to the organisers, special honours will be reserved for individuals and institutions that have made exceptional contributions across all three pillars which include the highest distinction, the Sacred Crown Supreme Laureate Award, which will be presented to individuals whose impact demonstrates extraordinary service and leadership.

Addressing traditional leaders, the clergy, leaders from various communities, traditional healers and herbalists, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, urged them to continue protecting the cultural values entrusted to them, while advising young Africans to embrace their history, respect their elders and honour their customs while building their future.

The Ga Mantse, who is also the President of the Ga Traditional Council, described the Sacred Crown Awards as a symbol of unity, identity and renewal for the continent.

The King noted that Africa possesses invaluable treasures, including its traditions, wisdom, spirituality, natural healing knowledge, royal institutions, festivals, music, dance and cultural symbols, which have shaped generations and continue to inspire the world.

According to him, cultural assets are sacred gifts handed down by ancestors and must be preserved for future generations, stressing that societies that forget their heritage risk losing their identity, while those that neglect spirituality and wellness lose their inner strength and balance.

“We are not only launching an event; we are raising a crown of honour for Africa. We are lifting a symbol of unity, identity, healing and transformation,” he said.

Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Ltd, Princess Duncan, for her part, described the awards as a platform created to honour Africa’s identity, restore pride in its cultural roots and celebrate individuals safeguarding the continent’s heritage.

She explained that African heritage constitutes culture, language, traditions, music, art, food, leadership ancestral wisdom among others which reflects humanity’s deeper purpose and connection which, highlights Africa’s rich healing traditions, healthy lifestyles and natural approaches to well-being.

Also present at the launch include the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Paramount Chief of the Breman Asikuma Traditional Area and President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, Founder and General Overseer of the Parliament Chapel International (PCI) Rev. Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel, Bishop Salifu Amoako among several other dignitaries.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah