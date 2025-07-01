Mohammed Kudus Returns To Nima To Inspire And Give Back To Alma Mater

GHANAIAN FOOTBALL star Mohammed Kudus made a return to his roots, visiting the Nima Cluster of Schools, his alma mater, to express gratitude and give back to the community that helped shape him.

The West Ham United and Black Stars midfielder donated a range of items, including sanitary products, football boots, and books to support the pupils and staff of the school. The gesture was warmly received by school authorities, pupils, and local education stakeholders.

In a short ceremony attended by representatives from the Ghana Education Service, the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, school heads, and enthusiastic pupils, the visit turned into a celebration of humility, inspiration, and hope.

Speaking to the gathered crowd, Kudus shared a heartfelt message about his journey from Nima to global football stardom. “I started mostly like all of you here, studying in this same school. But I also had a passion for football,” he said.

“Education is very important even as a footballer, you need to understand how to read contracts, speak in interviews, and communicate well. I’m here today to encourage you to take your education seriously. This is just a small way to say thank you for the support and foundation I received from this school.”

The Director of Education for the Ayawaso East Municipality, Dr. William Tsepko, praised the football star’s initiative, highlighting its impact on the younger generation.

“Kudus may not have completed his basic education here, but he has remembered his roots. This kind of gesture motivates students. It tells them that it’s possible to rise from here to global heights,” Dr. Tsepko said in an interview.

The Headmaster of the Nima Cluster of Schools, Martin Mensah Kpadenu expressed immense gratitude, urging Kudus to make his visits a recurring tradition.

“We are so grateful to receive you. We hope this won’t be your last visit. Each time you’re in Ghana, we pray you pass through the school. God richly bless you.”

Kudus’ visit was also a reminder of the importance of alumni involvement in educational development. The education officials present commended the star’s sense of responsibility and called on other successful individuals to emulate his example.

BY Wletsu Ransford