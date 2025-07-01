Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has stated that despite his mainstream success in secular music, he still considers himself a minister of God.

In an interview with Doreen Avio, the award-winning highlife artiste explained that his journey began in the church, where he was groomed both spiritually and musically. According to him, his identity as a gospel minister has not changed.

“Sometimes I see a post on social, somebody wants to bring something, Eugene Marfo will just pop up. I’m still a minister of God and the transition started from the church.

“The church taught me every single thing that I know how to play the piano, guitar and everything. When I was schooling, I was still doing the music while I was playing drums for the church. I was still doing the music thing, but the push wasn’t there like I’m getting now,” he said.

Kuami Eugene also shared how a trip to the Volta Region for a gospel event played a key role in changing the course of his life and career. Invited by a friend who was a pupil teacher at the time, the trip became a turning point.

“She was a pupil teacher and she invited me there for like a three-day convention with her church. I was Minister Eugene Marfo then. That was actually where I had my first pay, so shout out to that female friend of mine,” he recalled.

Following that experience, he was selected for MTN Hitmaker, where he emerged second runner-up before being signed by Lynx Entertainment. That marked the beginning of his rise in Ghana’s music industry.

He credited God, his family, and key mentors like Richie Mensah and Eric Goka for their support in his journey.

Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Marfo, has since become one of Ghana’s most prominent musicians, known for hit songs such as Angela, Wish Me Well, Open Gate, and Monica.

He has won several awards including Highlife Artiste of the Year and Artiste of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.