Enzo Maresca To Succeed Guardiola As Man City Boss

Enzo Maresca

Manchester City are preparing for a new era, with Enzo Maresca poised to replace Pep Guardiola as manager ahead of the 2026-27 season.

According to reports, Guardiola is expected to step down after City’s final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, bringing an end to his remarkable spell at the club.

City have reportedly been planning for Guardiola’s departure for more than six months, with discussions already at an advanced stage for Maresca to take over. The 46-year-old Italian is understood to be keen on the role and is expected to be officially unveiled as Guardiola’s successor in the coming weeks.

Maresca arrives with growing credentials after an impressive spell at Chelsea, where he guided the London side to UEFA Champions League qualification while also winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League during his first full season in charge.

The Italian is no stranger to City, having previously worked under Guardiola as an assistant coach during the club’s historic treble-winning 2022-23 campaign. Before joining the senior setup, he also held a key role within City’s academy structure.

Prior to his time at Chelsea, Maresca managed Leicester City and led the Foxes back to the Premier League in his only season at the club.

Guardiola has previously praised Maresca’s managerial qualities, describing him as one of the best coaches in world football.

“One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca,” Guardiola said. “The job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit. Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League and qualifying for the Champions League with such a young team is exceptional.”