Family Of Slain MoMo Vendor Demands Justice

Edem Viglo Mensah addressing the press

The family of slain mobile money (MoMo) vendor and businessman, Christopher Ahordo, has called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify investigations into his murder, alleging delays, negligence, and possible lapses in the handling of the case.

At a press conference in Aflao, family spokesperson, Edem Viglo Mensah, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of investigations, saying the killing of Mr. Ahordo, popularly known as Colombo, has left the family and the wider community devastated.

Christopher Ahordo was shot dead during an armed robbery attack on Monday, April 28, 2025, at Gbagblakope, near the Diamond Cement Factory in Aflao, in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

According to accounts presented by the family, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. while the deceased was closing his mobile money shop after reportedly extending his business hours beyond his usual 5:00 p.m. closing time.

Witnesses reportedly indicated that two unidentified men, dressed in long robes and armed with pump-action guns, attacked the businessman and seized a bag believed to contain cash. During their escape, one of the suspects allegedly shot Mr. Ahordo in the chest.

Residents nearby were reportedly unable to intervene immediately as the assailants allegedly fired indiscriminately before fleeing into a nearby bush. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Mensah described the killing as a tragic incident that had shaken not only relatives of the deceased but also the larger Aflao community.

He stated that the family initially had confidence in the investigative process after learning that several suspects, including a prime suspect identified as Tahidu Ali, had reportedly been arrested and transferred to Ho to assist with investigations.

However, the family now claims their confidence has waned due to what they describe as prolonged delays and a lack of transparency in the case.

Mr. Mensah further alleged that the prime suspect escaped from police custody at Adaklu, while other persons linked to the case were reportedly granted bail under circumstances the family considers questionable.

“A matter of such gravity, which deserves the highest level of urgency and professionalism, appears to be treated with unacceptable indifference,” he stated.

Despite their concerns, Mr. Mensah stressed that the family’s demands should not be viewed as a confrontation with the police, but rather a call for justice and accountability.

“We respect the rule of law and acknowledge the difficult responsibilities carried out daily by law enforcement officers. However, we cannot remain silent when a life has been brutally taken and the response from the authorities appears inadequate and deeply concerning,” he pointed out.

The family is demanding the immediate re-arrest of the escaped suspect, renewed urgency in investigations, and the arrest and prosecution of all persons connected to the crime.

They are also seeking greater transparency from the Ghana Police Service on the progress of the case and accountability for any police officers whose alleged negligence may have contributed to the suspect’s reported escape.

In a direct appeal, the family called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to personally intervene and engage them, insisting they possess critical information relevant to the case.

Mr. Mensah disclosed that the family had previously petitioned the IGP but were referred to the Volta Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau. He, however, alleged that the process had so far been marked by inaction and delays.

The family also appealed to human rights organisations, civil society groups, traditional authorities, religious leaders, and the international community to monitor developments and ensure justice is served.

Daniel Ahordo, elder brother of the deceased, urged the IGP to visit the family and expedite investigations, noting that frustration was growing among relatives and residents over the perceived slow pace of the probe.

Mr. Mensah further warned of mounting tensions among some sections of the youth and residents in the area, while emphasising that the family does not support violence or reprisals.

“The blood of Christopher Ahordo cries out not for sympathy, but for justice. We will not remain silent, we will not be intimidated, and we will not rest until justice is served,” he added.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to publicly respond to the allegations raised by the family regarding the handling of the investigation.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho