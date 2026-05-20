Beyoncé’s Cécred Expands To Africa, Ghana First On List

Beyoncé using a Cécred product

Beyoncé’s haircare brand, Cécred, has officially entered Africa, with Ghana as the first African market in its latest global rollout.

Cécred announced its Africa expansion in September 2026, launching online and through select beauty retailers in Ghana. It’s the brand’s first step into the continent since launching in the US in February 2024.

The rollout makes Ghana the entry point for West Africa, with plans to expand to other African markets based on demand. Products are available via http://cecred.com and local distributors, with shipping and in-store stock now active in Accra and Kumasi.

Beyoncé’s team said Ghana was chosen because of its strong beauty culture, growing middle class, and demand for premium haircare for natural and textured hair. The brand also cited Ghana’s role as a hub for beauty retail in West Africa.

Prices in Ghana range from GH¢300–600 for individual products, in line with the US pricing of $30–$52.

Cécred hasn’t confirmed which countries are next, but Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya are expected, based on market size and existing beauty distribution networks.