Biriwa-Cape Coast- Takoradi Road Submerged

Part of the flooded road

Floodwaters submerged parts of the Biriwa-Cape Coast-Takoradi road last Monday after a downpour in the area.

There was therefore vehicular traffic on the stretch, particularly near the police check point along the road, which made commuters from Accra to Takoradi stranded for a while.

It was gathered that local residents who discovered the flooding at dawn alerted the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), prompting an emergency response.

Meanwhile, some of the residents blamed a nearby construction work for the flooding.

They asserted that a private developer is currently filling a low lying area near the police check point for a project, and alleged that the filing has weakened the drainage system as well as the embankment, and therefore contributed to the flooding.

“We came here and realised water has covered all the road after the heavy rains. Some cars were stuck but we managed to help the drivers to move.

“It looks like the drainage has been blocked, because of the filling,” one of the residents lamented.

It was gathered that the Central Regional Minister, Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, quickly directed the Regional NADMO team to send appropriate machines to the flooded area to help empty blocked drainage channels so that the water can flow, to allow vehicular traffic also to flow.

Madam Janet Quansah, special aide to the regional minister, who visited the scene, said authorities were assessing the damage in the area, adding, “Minister will take urgent steps to ensure motorists are not stranded. We have requested heavy equipment to clear the drainage and stabilise the embankment.”

Some of the drivers appealed to the authorities to find lasting solution to the flooding.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi