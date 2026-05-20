Savana Signatures Launches Annual Report In Tamale

Dr. Stephen Agbenyo with other stakeholders at the launch of the annual report in Tamale

Savana Signatures, a non-governmental organisation using innovative technology and participatory approaches to advance inclusive community development, accountable governance, and equitable access to essential services, has launched its annual report in Tamale, Northern Region.

The event brought together stakeholders, development partners, government representatives, and civil society actors to reflect on the impact of its work over the past year.

The report highlighted how Savana Signatures delivered meaningful, people-centred impact projects across Ghana.

The Executive Director of Savana Signatures, Dr. Stephen Agbenyo, at the launch indicated that 2025 tested their resolve as an organisation, stressing that it was marked by uncertainty in the development financing landscape, shifting community needs, and increasing pressure on organisations to demonstrate relevance, accountability, and results. He stated that Savana Signatures remained focused on its purpose, creating and scaling ICT-enabled solutions that promote human capital development, community well-being, and individual resilience.

“Across 2025, we worked with communities, schools, health systems, young people, women, persons with disabilities, entrepreneurs, and local institutions. Through our programmes in health, education, livelihoods, environmental resilience, and social inclusion, we saw once again that technology is most powerful when it is people-centred, locally grounded, and connected to trusted systems,” he noted.

According to him, the annual report is therefore not only a record of activities and numbers, but it reflects lives reached, partnerships strengthened, lessons learned, and the collective effort of communities and institutions committed to inclusive development.

“Over the past two years, Savana Signatures has taken a bold step to make annual reporting more accessible and engaging by presenting our report not only in print, but also in video format. This approach allows the voices, faces, and realities behind the data to be seen and heard. This innovative approach brings evidence closer to people, and makes accountability more public, practical, and inclusive.

“This year, we are taking that innovation further. We are not simply releasing a video report; we are presenting it through direct engagement with our board, donors, partners, and stakeholders. This matters because reporting should not be a one-way communication. It should be a space for reflection, questioning, learning, alignment, and renewed commitment,” he stated.

Dr. Agbenyo said Savana Signatures has built a strong track record of delivery across health, education, livelihoods, digital innovation, social inclusion, community engagement, and systems strengthening, and have platforms, field presence, technical capacity, trusted community relationships, and a proven ability to turn ideas into practical results.

“Savana Signatures remains an under utilised partner within Ghana’s development sector. As you engage with our 2025 report, we invite you to see Savana Signatures not only as an implementing organisation, but as a strategic partner capable of co-creating, testing, scaling, and sustaining solutions that respond to Ghana’s development priorities. We remain ready to contribute to building a more inclusive, healthy, empowered and resilient society,” he said.

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, commended Savana Signatures for sustaining a commitment to inclusive development across areas such as Human Capital Development, Sustainable Environmental Management and Resilience, Social Inclusion, and Technology, Innovation, and Training.

He acknowledged Savanna Signatures focus on young people and vulnerable populations, and the decision to keep ICT at the centre of its programme areas.

“Savana Signatures is directly aligned with Government’s broader direction to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation and ensure that the benefits of the digital economy reach all segments of society. The Government’s Digital Economy Policy and Strategy underscores the need for inclusive growth through digital transformation so that our citizens can build capabilities, access opportunities, and participate meaningfully in a fast evolving economy,” he stressed.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale