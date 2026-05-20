Diana Hamilton Announces ‘The Experience’ Concert, Columbus

Diana Hamilton

The reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Gospel Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, is set to stage a spirit-filled musical concert dubbed “The Experience” at Columbus, Ohio in the United States.

She made the announcement on her social media page, sparking excitement among some fans who, over the past few months, have been advocating for a concert following the success of the Ghana edition of “Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton.”

In a post sighted by BEATWAVES on Instagram, Diana Hamilton wrote, “Columbus, Ohio, US Mark your calendars! The Experience with Diana Hamilton @thexperiencewithdianahamilton is coming to Columbus on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

“I’m really looking forward to a beautiful time of worship, praise, and fellowship together as we DWELL in the presence of God. Save the date! More details soon!”

Meanwhile, as anticipation grows, Diana Hamilton is yet to announce the artistes booked to perform at the concert.

‘The Experience with Diana Hamilton’ started as an annual worship concert and it’s now one of Ghana’s biggest gospel events.

The concert began in 2014 in London under the name “The Experience with Diana Hamilton.” The first edition was held in May 2014. At the time, Diana was based in the UK, and the event was meant to create a space for uninhibited praise and worship.

Ghana hosted its first edition in 2016. Since then, the concert has alternated between the UK and Ghana, but Ghana became the main base. By 2016-2017, the Ghana editions were held in Accra and Kumasi.

Over 10 years, it has featured artistes like Mercy Chinwo, Efe Grace, KODA, Moses OK, Perez Musik, Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke