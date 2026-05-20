I Don’t Have Funds To Produce Movies – Kofas CEO

Kofi Asamoah

The CEO and creative director of Kofas Media, Kofi Asamoah, has disclosed that due to unavailability of funds he is unable to produce blockbuster movies for the viewing public.

Speaking at the American Space at the US Embassy themed “Freedom250: American Excellence in Film and Influence of Exchange, Alumni on Ghana’s Creative Industry,” Kofi Asamoah stated that considering his level of movie making and what he wants to produce, he will need a huge budget to fund the projects, which cannot come from his personal account.

“I don’t have money to produce movies. With my experiences in filmmaking, the type of projects l want to produce, l cannot fund it myself. I will need some budgeting support from entities to make that happen,” he stressed.

He advocated the need for Corporate Ghana to support the film industry to help meet ‘Hollywood standards’ for global patronage.

He also called on the viewing public, especially Ghanaian consumers, to support creatives who produce movies and put it out on streaming platforms and cinemas, saying, “The support for the film industry is not there. People are still stuck in the old distribution ways of selling out movies which has changed now. Some people even think we don’t have movies to show, which is wrong.”

He added that, “when Corporate Ghana comes in to support, same as government, you will be amazed by the type of movies Ghanaians can produce.”