CAF Announces Ghana-Liberia U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier Officials

Akissi Natacha Gerardine Konan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the match officials for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Liberia, with a team led by Ivorian referee Akissi Natacha Gerardine Konan set to take charge of the encounter.

Konan, from Côte d’Ivoire, will officiate the highly anticipated fixture, which forms part of the qualification campaign for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. She will be supported by compatriot Kossonoux Denise Akoua, who has been appointed Assistant Referee I, while Nafissatou Yekini Shitou of Benin will serve as Assistant Referee II.

Another Ivorian official, Aurore Christelle M. Christelle Ligan, has been named Fourth Official for the match.

CAF has also assigned Ruth David of Nigeria as Match Commissioner, with Fadouma Dia from Senegal taking up the role of Referee Assessor.

The crucial qualifier is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is set for 15:30 GMT as Ghana’s young female side aims to strengthen its bid for a place at the global tournament.

By Wletsu Ransford