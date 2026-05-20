Glasgow Commonwealth Games: Ghana To Compete In 7 Disciplines

Team Ghana

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has confirmed that the country will participate in seven disciplines at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The announcement was made by GOC President, Richard Akpokavie, during the committee’s Annual General Meeting held on Saturday.

According to Akpokavie, Ghana’s athletes will compete in athletics, boxing, judo, para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming, and weightlifting at the multi-sport event.

He also revealed that the country plans to send a 40-member contingent to the games, including athletes, coaches, medical personnel, safeguarding officers, and officials led by the Chef de Mission.

The figure marks a significant reduction from Ghana’s delegation at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the nation was represented by 100 athletes made up of 60 men and 40 women.

The reduced number follows sweeping changes made by the Commonwealth Games Federation in October 2024, when the sporting programme for the 2026 edition was cut from 19 sports to just 10.

Sports including cricket, field hockey, rugby sevens, squash, and wrestling were removed as part of emergency cost-saving measures after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew from hosting duties due to rising financial demands.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, bringing together athletes from Commonwealth nations and territories across the world.

By Wletsu Ransford