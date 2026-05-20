IGP Pledges to Fight Against MoMo Crime

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured the public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to intensify intelligence-led operations to rid the country of criminal elements.

Particularly on crimes against Mobile Money against across the country.

He made the remarks when the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana presented a citation and 100 packets of Special Ice bottled mineral water to the Police Service in recognition of his efforts in combating crime.

President of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group, Mr. Edward Agyemang Ofori, commended the IGP for the ongoing intelligence-led operations, which have led to the arrest of armed robbers and the prevention of several robbery attempts across the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Police Administration, the IGP expressed appreciation to the group for the gesture. He assured the public that the Police Service will continue to work closely with citizens to rid society of criminal elements through sustained intelligence-led operations and community support.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke