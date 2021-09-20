   2021 Mentor Reality Show Ready To Roll

Francis Doku

TV3 Network has officially announced the return of its annual popular music reality show dubbed ‘Mentor’.

This year’s edition, which is dubbed ‘Mentor X’, will mark the tenth anniversary of the introduction of the show on Ghanaian television.

According to the organisers, they are seeking to break into Africa with this year’s edition of the show.

This year’s edition of the reality show will provide a life-changing opportunity for several youth around the continent to unearth talents.

The organisers revealed that the first audition for Mentor X was held in Tamale on September 17, 2021 at Radach Hotel whilst the second audition was held in Kumasi on September 19 at Miklin Hotel.

Takoradi audition will also take place on Tuesday, September 21 at Akroma Plaza Hotel.

The organisers say the final auditions will be held in Accra on September 24 and 25, 2021 at the premises of TV3.

The General Manager of MG Television, Francis Doku, indicated that TV3 for the last ten years has created a platform for young people to develop their talents and prepare themselves for mainstream music success.

“By participating in a well-structured reality show like Mentor, young talents get to mingle with a lot of people, this helps them to change and develop their basic characteristics.

“In addition to helping work on their craft, they learn the rudiments of the trade. With Mentor X, we are giving other African nationals living in Ghana the opportunity to show their talent,” he added.

Mentor reality show, which is being organised by TV3, was the first music reality show organised in Ghana.