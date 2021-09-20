I Had Wanted To Commit Suicide- Gospel Act Millicent Yankey Talks About Difficult Days

Millicent Yankey

US-based Ghanaian gospel songstress, Millicent Yankey, launched her upcoming gospel concert, ‘Grace Experience 2021’ on Friday, sharing her sad experiences in life before she found grace with God.

According to her, 15 years ago she had wanted to commit suicide because things were very tough for her.

She revealed she had no money and had to subscribe to selling drugs in public transports on an empty stomach just to save some money. However, God came through for her.

“Back in the days, 13 years, 14 years, 15 years things were a little bit hard and tough for me. What I decided to do was to sell medicine in commercial vehicles and the amount of money they were paying me every month was just a peanut. So what I did was if I pick the medicine from Kaneshie, I walk from Kaneshie to Kasoa. Sometimes I don’t even eat because if I added expenses for food to the amount I will make at the end of the month, it is nothing. My favourite food then was roasted maize and groundnut. I will eat that and drink more water so I can save money… things were very tough. It got to a point I had wanted to commit suicide. But by the grace of God I am here,” Millicent told the media at a soirée at the AMA City Hall in Accra on Friday.

She has indicated that she is now comfortable in life, and therefore seizes every opportunity she has to support the less privileged.

It is with that spirit, she is staging her upcoming gospel concert dubbed Grace Experience 2021 concert, scheduled for September 26 at Mataheko branch of the Perez Chapel International. She is expected to raise funds at the concert for her charity.

The concert will feature performances from other top gospel acts such as Hannah Marfo, Koda, Lady Chartty, UK-based act Emmanuel Smith and a host of others, and Millicent is inviting everyone to be part of the experience.

She is one of the many gospel acts doing well for themselves. She is blessed with a beautiful voice and she is currently into full time ministry. She is known for songs such as ‘Grass To Grace’, and ‘Great Is Our God’, among others.

By Francis Addo