Kaywa Scolds Unsympathetic Nii Saka Brown Over Adjeteyfio ‘Failure’ Comment

Nii Saka Brown, Kaywa

Music producer, Kaywa, has described as unfortunate statement by actor Nii Saka Brown that his senior colleague Psalm Adjeteyfio is a “failure.”

According to him, Nii Saka Brown should stop talking if he can’t speak positive into the life of the veteran ‘Taxi Driver’ actor who has been seeking for financial support to survive.

Nii Saka, in an interview on TV XYZ, threw jabs at Psalm Adjeteyfio who is popularly called TT, saying he has failed in life if he is still renting at his age. He also suggested that TT lived a reckless lifestyle.

“George Williams died, he did not beg although his condition was extremely critical. He led a very good life. Look at Rama Brew she never begged. It is the life they lived. Grace Nortey also did not beg. But as for TT, it’s his lifestyle. He said he needs money to pay rent? At this 60 something years of age, he is still renting. He has failed,” he stated on TV XYZ as he boasted of houses he has built.

His statement has since been heavily criticised for it not being sympathetic to TT’s current state. Many believed Nii Saka Brown had a personal issue with TT, hence the statement.

Reacting to the interview, Kaywa who shared a video of the interview on his Instagram expected Nii Saka Brown to know better.

“Very unfortunate statement from a colleague. Don’t kick a man when he is already down unless you are the one who put him down in the first place,” he stated.

“Uncle Sam is in a state where he needs help! If you can’t help, don’t deter others from doing that by this forlorn comment! Having more than two houses doesn’t mean you don’t need help! You may one day need help from someone who doesn’t even have a house! #letloveleadalways,” he added.

By Francis Addo