Black Stars Maintain 76th Spot In Latest FIFA Rankings

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, have held firm at 76th position in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday, July 10.

The team, which had moved up one spot in the previous rankings, saw no change in position following their participation in the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Ghana endured a 2-0 semifinal loss to archrivals Nigeria but recovered to claim third place with a 3-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Despite the mixed outcomes, Ghana also retained their continental standing, ranking 14th among African nations.

Head coach Otto Addo is expected to use the recent tournament as a springboard for improvement ahead of the team’s upcoming international fixtures later this year.

By Wletsu Ransford