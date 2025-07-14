Messi Breaks MLS Record With Fifth Straight Double As Inter Miami Edge Nashville

Lionel Messi

LIONEL MESSI continues to rewrite Major League Soccer (MLS) history after netting twice in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Nashville on Saturday, extending his league record for scoring multiple goals in five consecutive matches.

The 38-year-old Argentine opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a low free-kick that pierced through the Nashville wall in Fort Lauderdale. Despite Hany Mukhtar equalising for the visitors early in the second half, Messi struck again in the 62nd minute—this time capitalising on a poor pass from Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to secure the match-winner.

Messi’s brace draws him level with Nashville’s Sam Surridge atop the MLS scoring chart, both sitting on 16 goals in 16 matches.

His current scoring streak began in May with back-to-back doubles against Montreal and Columbus, paused briefly for the Club World Cup—where he managed just one goal in four games as Inter Miami exited at the last-16 stage—and resumed with further two-goal hauls against Montreal, New England Revolution, and now Nashville.

The victory keeps Inter Miami in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, now just five points behind leaders Philadelphia with three games in hand, positioning them as serious contenders for the top spot.