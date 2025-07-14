Ghana To Compete At 2025 World Aquatics Championships In Singapore

GHANA IS poised to make another strong showing on the international stage as four swimmers gear up to represent the nation at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, scheduled from July 27 to August 3.

Led by Ghana Swimming Association President Delphina Quaye and General Secretary Muniru Kassim, the national team will depart Accra on July 23 for the prestigious global competition.

Team captain Abeiku Jackson headlines the squad and will compete in the 50m and 100m butterfly events, as well as the 4x100m mixed freestyle and mixed medley relays. Jackson, who made history as Ghana’s first swimming medalist at the African Games, continues to be a key figure in the nation’s aquatic ambitions.

He is joined by rising star Harry Stacey, who impressed at the 2024 Olympic Games and secured a podium finish at the 2024 Africa Aquatics Championships in Angola. Stacey will swim the 50m and 100m freestyle and feature in both team relays.

Also representing Ghana is Joselle Mensah, a promising young talent with experience at the 2023 African Games and the 2024 Olympics. With multiple medals from the CANA Zone II Championships under her belt, she will contest the freestyle sprints and participate in the relay events.

Rounding out the team is seasoned swimmer Nubia Adjei, who once held the national record in the 100m backstroke. She will take part in the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, and both mixed relay events.

With a blend of experience and youthful talent, the Ghanaian contingent is aiming to make a meaningful impact at this year’s championships and further elevate the country’s profile in international swimming.

BY Wletsu Ransford