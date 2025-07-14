GFA Approves 2025 Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Charity Cup

The trophy at stake

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially sanctioned the 2025 Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Charity Cup match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kpando Heart of Lions.

Scheduled for Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, the high-profile ceremonial clash forms part of this year’s Homowo celebrations.

In a statement, the GFA expressed confidence in both Premier League clubs to comply fully with all applicable regulations to ensure a smooth, secure, and successful event. The association also called on all stakeholders to take due note of the approval and adhere to the established guidelines.

The match is expected to draw a large crowd and serve as a symbol of unity, reinforcing the role of football in fostering peace and social cohesion in the country.

By Wletsu Ransford