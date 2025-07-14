South Tongu, Ho Municipal Clinch Titles At 2025 Volta Colts Inter-District Festival

Colts Inter-District Festival

THE 2025 edition of the Volta Football Association’s Colts Inter-District Festival ended on a high note, with South Tongu U-17 and Ho Municipal U-15 emerging as champions in their respective age categories.

The week-long competition, which brought together some of the most promising juvenile talents from across the region, concluded with two entertaining and competitive finals.

In the U-17 final, South Tongu proved too strong for Afadjato District, securing a 2-0 win. Their commanding display, marked by tactical discipline and sharp finishing, capped off a consistent campaign that saw them dominate from start to finish.

Meanwhile, in the U-15 final, Ho Municipal continued their impressive run by defeating Krachi District 2-0. The young team showcased great technical ability and composure, controlling the tempo of the match and converting their chances effectively to seal the win.

Volta FA Chairman Daniel Agbogah lauded all participating districts for the high level of play and discipline exhibited throughout the festival.

He emphasised the importance of such tournaments in identifying and developing future football stars for both the region and the nation.

BY Wletsu Ransford