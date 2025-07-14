Buhari Will Be Remembered for His Commitment to a United Nigeria – Nana Addo 

Nana Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined world leaders in expressing his condolences following the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London at the age of 82.

In a Facebook post, Nana Akufo-Addo described the former Nigerian President as an outstanding Nigerian patriot and a staunch African integrationist.

He wrote, “This morning, I join many on the continent and across the world to mourn and celebrate the illustrious life of my good friend and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, who, as I have been solemnly informed, passed away yesterday.”

“The redoubtable Muhammadu Buhari was an outstanding Nigerian patriot and a staunch African integrationist. He was well-known to us in Ghana, which he visited often in his youth and belonged to the generation of young West Africans who became involved in the tumultuous events of the early years of independence, including the Nigerian Civil War,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo also recounted his moment with the late president, which involved successfully hammering out the Accra Initiative, a potent blueprint for strengthening operational collaboration against terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organized crime, and the downward drift of terrorist activities from the Sahel to the Coastal States.

“He led the mighty Federal Republic of Nigeria to sign up for the African Continental Free Trade Area, thereby considerably enhancing its prospects of success. His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will be remembered for his exemplary patriotism, his commitment to a united Nigeria, and his deep concern for the social and economic development of the Nigerian people. May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty,” the post added.

Muhammadu Buhari Former aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced the passing of the former President on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The family of the former President has announced the passing of Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon at a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

The Nigerian Presidency also confirmed the news on its X page, indicating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had spoken with Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the former President’s widow, and offered his deep condolences. According to the statement, President Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke