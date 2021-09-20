Wendy Williams Reportedly In Hospital For Mental Health Check

Wendy Williams

American TV show host, Wendy Williams, has been taken to a hospital for mental health check-up, reported by Page Six.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Page Six on Thursday, September 16, 2021, that they received a call at 8:43am on Tuesday requiring an ambulance to transport a 57-year-old woman residing at Williams’ Manhattan address for a psychiatric evaluation.

The patient was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, the spokesperson revealed.

The source also said that Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health.

It would be recalled that the TV show host had to put a halt to the return of her show.

Williams was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier in the week and reported to be undergoing quarantine and full recovery.