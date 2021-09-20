2Face Idibia

Nigerian music icon, 2Face Idibia, has released a loved-up photo with his wife, Annie Idibia on his Instagram page.

He took to his Instagram page on Saturday, September 18, 2021, where he acknowledged his mistakes.

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither am I perfect, but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well. Happy New Year to me. May the Almighty guide all of us and protect our homes,” he captioned the photo.

This is coming weeks after the music star was dragged on Instagram by his wife, Annie.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

She also called him out for his suspicious relationship with Pero.