Diana Hamilton Releases ‘Me Nyankopon Papabi’

Diana Hamilton

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has dropped a brand-new single titled ‘Me Nyankopon Papabi’ (My Good God), a heartfelt tribute to God’s goodness and faithfulness in her life and the lives of others.

Produced by renowned music producer Kaywa, the song blends contemporary highlife with modern global sounds, marking Hamilton’s third single release this year after ‘He Loves Me’ and ‘My Praise’.

The official music video, directed by McWillies of Flashbak Media, was shot at Hamilton’s family home in Afful Nkwanta, a suburb of Kumasi, and showcases her humble beginnings using authentic props and settings. “This song is a testimony of God’s goodness; a reminder that no matter your background, God can lift you to higher ground,” Hamilton shared.

As a nurse-turned-musician, Diana Hamilton has become one of Ghana’s most celebrated gospel artistes, known for hits like ‘Eye Woa’, ‘Yehowa Behwe’, and ‘Mo Ne Yo’. In 2021, she made history as the first female gospel artiste to win the Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

‘Me Nyankopon Papabi’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.