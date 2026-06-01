Family Unveils Funeral Cloths for Apostle Kwadwo Safo

The family of the late Apostle Emeritus Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo has unveiled the official funeral cloths for his final rites, marking a major step in preparations for the national farewell ceremonies planned in his honour.

The cloths were introduced at a media briefing in Accra on Friday by family members, leaders of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Funeral Planning Committee.

Two distinct designs have been selected for the ceremonies. A black-and-red cloth bearing the image of the late Apostle will be worn during the burial and main funeral rites, while a black-and-white cloth has been designated for the thanksgiving service in Kumasi.

Addressing the media, the Head of the Family and daughter of the late industrialist, Sarah Adwoa Safo, urged mourners to adhere to the approved dress code to ensure dignity and uniformity throughout the events.

“We want the events to be orderly and colourful. If everyone follows the directive, it will reflect the honour and respect our father deserves,” she said.

The unveiling forms part of broader arrangements for the funeral of the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, whose contributions to engineering, industrial innovation, agriculture and philanthropy earned him recognition across Ghana and beyond.

Ms. Safo also clarified the dates for the funeral ceremonies, explaining that an earlier date announced by some family members had been revised following consultations with relatives abroad.

According to her, the initial date of June 25, 2026, did not provide sufficient time for family members across the world to make travel arrangements and participate in the ceremonies.

“Having consulted all our family members across the world, they indicated that the time was too short for them to plan and come and pay their last respects. Therefore, we needed a date that would accommodate everyone,” she explained.

The burial ceremony will now take place on July 30, 2026, at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

A national farewell service is scheduled for July 31, 2026, at Independence Square in Accra, where thousands of mourners are expected to gather wearing the official funeral cloth.

The final event, a thanksgiving service, will be held in Kumasi on August 8, 2026, with attendees dressed in the black-and-white cloth.

Ms. Safo disclosed that the dates had been approved by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following consultations with the Manhyia Palace.

She appealed to members of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the public to support the arrangements by wearing the designated cloths, stressing that a coordinated appearance would add dignity and unity to the ceremonies.

The family also invited clergy, traditional authorities, persons with disabilities and beneficiaries of Apostle Safo’s philanthropic works to participate in the farewell events.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, who passed away on September 11, 2025, is widely remembered as a spiritual leader and champion of indigenous industrialisation, notably through the establishment of Kantanka Automobile and other innovative ventures.

A Daily Guide Report