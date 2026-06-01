Black Maidens Set Up Final World Cup Qualifier Against Senegal

Black Maidens

Ghana’s Black Maidens have booked their place in the third and final round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after completing a commanding 8-0 aggregate victory over Liberia.

The Black Maidens carried a comfortable 6-0 advantage into the second leg in Monrovia and finished the job in style with a 2-0 victory.

Seidatu Wahab and Juliana Gyekyewaa both found the net with superb free-kick strikes, ensuring Ghana progressed without any difficulty.

The latest success extends an impressive qualifying campaign for the national U-17 side, who also recorded an 8-0 aggregate win over Togo in the opening round.

With Liberia dispatched, the Black Maidens will now turn their attention to a decisive showdown against Senegal for a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The first leg is scheduled to take place between July 3 and 5, while the return fixture will be played from July 10 to 12, 2026.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will secure qualification to the global tournament.

Ghana head into the crucial tie brimming with confidence, having scored 16 goals and conceded none across their four qualifying matches, underlining their dominance on the road to the final round.

BY Wletsu Ransford