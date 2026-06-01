Suspected Robbers Stab Man To Death

The deceased lying on the ground

A man believed to be in his early 40s has been stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers at Kejetia in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, May 26, 2026, near the Kumasi Children’s Hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the deceased was walking from the Cultural Centre stretch towards the Kejetia Bus Terminal when he was attacked by the assailants, who attempted to snatch his travelling bag.

According to reports, the victim resisted the robbery attempt, leading to a violent struggle during which he was stabbed multiple times by the attackers.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene immediately after the attack, leaving the man in a pool of blood.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Police personnel later arrived at the scene and conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations have since begun as security agencies intensify efforts to track down and arrest the perpetrators.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi