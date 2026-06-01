Apostle Rita Korankye-Ankrah Celebrates Birthday With Graceland Needy Child Care

Apostle Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah in a group photograph with her team at the home

‎‎The Premier Lady of Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, has made a donation to the children of Graceland Needy Child Care at Bawjiase as part of her 64th birthday celebration and philanthropic outreach.

The donation included essential provisions such as bags of rice, cooking oil, soap, clothing, a freezer, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The event also marked a fulfilment of a promise she made to the home during her Church’s Christmas donation activity last year.

‎‎‎‎”When I came here, I was very, very touched because this place is so far away that they do not get a lot of help. Hardly do people come here. I was so touched that I promised myself that for my birthday, I would have no party… I decided I would come and spend my birthday with these needy children,” she said.

To give the children a true sense of celebration, Mama Rita as she is affectionately called, gave the children cooked jollof rice, ice cream, drinks, biscuits, and a special birthday cake, which she joyfully cut with them.

‎‎She noted that the food items are to help with the upkeep of the children at the home while the freezer will support proper food preservation.

‎‎She further added that she has already undertaken projects to modernise the home’s kitchen facilities, which previously operated out in the open with her team, and is currently constructing new dormitories to improve the children’s living conditions.

‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎Apostle Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah, who consistently supports various institutions, including the Royal Seed Academy and the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital; vowed to continue her philanthropic mission.

‎‎She used the occasion to appeal to well-meaning citizens to extend their benevolence to neglected institutions in rural communities.

‎The Founder of Graceland Needy Child Care, Grace Wobill, together with the management of the orphanage, expressed deep gratitude to Apostle Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah for the benevolent donation to the home.

‎‎She praised Mama Rita for demonstrating Christ-like compassion, through feeding the children, giving them words of encouragement, providing them essential food items, clothing, vital support, and protection.

‎‎She and the children described the support as overwhelming and prayed for long life, peace, and continuous joy for her, wishing her many more years of impactful service.

By Janet Odei Amponsah