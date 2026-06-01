Daily Guide’s David Afum Graduates From SOM-Ghana

David Afum receiving his certificate

Daily Guide Correspondent in the Ashanti Region, David Afum, was among the first batch of students to graduate from the School of Ministries (SOM)-Ghana during its maiden graduation ceremony held at Fire Trinity Ministry, Agric Aburaso, Kumasi.

Mr. Afum successfully earned a Diploma in Leadership and Biblical Studies alongside 31 other graduates during the event which formed part of a conference held under the theme, “Going Deeper.”

The latest qualification adds to his theological and ministerial training. In 2014, Mr. Afum was awarded a Diploma in Theology after successfully completing two years of theological studies at the International College of Bible Theology (ICBT) and Faith and Fire Theological College and Seminary (FFTCS).

A total of 32 students graduated, comprising 23 males representing 59.40 percent and 19 females representing 40.60 percent of the graduating class.

The graduation ceremony was marked by a strong call on emerging ministers and Christian leaders to uphold godly character, humility and obedience in their service to God and humanity.

Delivering the keynote sermon on the topic, “Divine Disappointment,” Regional Leader of the School of Ministries and Pioneer Network West Africa, Pastor Andrew F. Lendor, warned graduates against allowing character flaws to derail their divine calling.

Using the story of Moses in Numbers 20:1-12, Pastor Lendor explained how one act of disobedience prevented the renowned biblical leader from entering the Promised Land despite his years of faithful service to God.

According to him, charisma, gifts and talents may open doors for ministers, but only godly character can sustain them in ministry.

“Charisma may take you to great heights, but character determines whether you stay there. Gifts, talents, miracles and powerful preaching cannot substitute for godly character,” he stressed.

He urged the graduates to remain humble and never forget that whatever success they achieve in ministry is by the grace of God.

Earlier, the National Leader of Pioneer Ghana, Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan, who is also the Founder and General Overseer of Fire Trinity Ministry International (FTMI) and Chief Executive Officer of the George Amoako Alhassan Foundation (GAAF), described the occasion as a significant milestone in ministry training and leadership development in Ghana.

Welcoming participants to the ceremony, Apostle Dr. Alhassan recounted the humble beginnings of the School of Ministries at the Upper Room Assemblies of God, Patasi, and expressed gratitude to God for its remarkable growth.

He disclosed that the ministry, which started in Ghana, has expanded into several West African countries including Benin, Togo, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Guinea.

According to him, the vision is to further expand across Africa by equipping more pastors, church leaders and kingdom workers for effective ministry and leadership.

Addressing the graduates, he reminded them that graduation marked the beginning of greater responsibility and not the end of learning.

“In a generation where many are satisfied with shallow Christianity, God is raising men and women who will go deeper in prayer, deeper in the Word, deeper in holiness and deeper in service,” he stated.

He encouraged the graduates to uphold integrity, humility, excellence and lifelong learning as they embark on their ministerial journeys.

Also addressing the gathering, Madam Rita Tieko, Unit Committee Chairperson for the Aburaso/Edwaase Electoral Area, congratulated the graduates and urged them to remain steadfast in their calling.

She noted that Scripture describes ministry as a noble calling, and encouraged them to serve faithfully and diligently. Madam Tieko also prayed that God would grant them wisdom, strength, grace and endurance to carry out His work effectively.

The ceremony brought together ministers, church leaders, students and believers from different parts of the country to celebrate the achievements of the graduates and reaffirm their commitment to advancing the Kingdom of God.

A Daily Guide Report