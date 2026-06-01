MPs Don’t Build Roads, Schools – Suhum Ayekotse Chiefs

The Ayekotse delegation in a pose with Frank Asiedu Bekoe

The Suhum Ayekotse Traditional Authority has urged Ghanaians to stop mounting pressure on Members of Parliament (MPs) to provide development projects, insisting that the constitutional role of legislators is to make laws and not construct roads, schools, or markets.

The call was made by the Suhum Ayekotse Chief, Barimah Dr. Ayekotse Teinor II, after leading a delegation from the traditional area to Parliament on Friday to observe proceedings and engage their MP, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, on development issues affecting the constituency.

Speaking to journalists after an orientation session in Parliament, the chief said the visit had given the delegation a deeper understanding of the functions of the legislature and corrected long-held misconceptions about the responsibilities of MPs.

“We have now been educated that MPs don’t build roads or school buildings. MPs are in Parliament to make laws for the nation,” Barimah Dr. Ayekotse Teinor II stated.

He explained that funds meant for local development are channelled directly to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and not to Parliament, stressing that citizens should direct their demands for infrastructure to the appropriate authorities.

“When parliamentary aspirants promise to construct roads, markets or schools during campaigns, people should know that is not the work of legislators but the duty of the Assemblies,” he said.

The chief noted that the knowledge gained during the visit would be shared with residents of Suhum Ayekotse to help them better appreciate the work of Parliament and the limits of an MP’s mandate.

Barimah Dr. Ayekotse Teinor II commended Mr. Asiedu Bekoe for what he described as an impressive performance since taking his seat in Parliament.

According to him, the MP lost almost a year of active service due to legal challenges following the 2024 elections, but has made significant contributions within a short period.

“Our MP stayed home for one year after the elections because of court issues. But with just a few months in Parliament, he has done a lot and everyone in Suhum is happy with his performance,” he said.

He cited a number of initiatives undertaken by the MP, including health screening programmes, public health education campaigns, support for the Suhum Government Hospital, youth employment advocacy and efforts to tackle drug abuse in the constituency.

The Queen Mother of the Suhum Ayekotse Traditional Authority, Nana Ayeko, also praised the MP and expressed optimism about his plans to improve educational opportunities in the area.

She urged parents to prioritise their children’s education and work towards reducing school dropout rates, describing education as one of the major challenges confronting the constituency.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House