Minister Lauds Obuasi Assembly Over DACF Utilisation

Dr. Frank Amoakohene (M) with Faustilove Appiah Kannin (L) and the Municipal Coordinator

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has lauded the Obuasi Municipal Assembly (OMA) for the prudent utilisation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) in implementing development projects in the municipality.

He said the Assembly’s performance, which has led to the execution of 19 development projects within the past year, with some completed and others at various stages of completion, reflects effective local governance under the leadership of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Faustilove Appiah Kannin.

Dr. Amoakohene attributed the achievement to government’s revised DACF disbursement arrangement, under which 80 per cent of the fund is released directly to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for project execution.

He noted that the policy has improved efficiency, accountability, and timely delivery of development projects at the local level.

The minister made the commendation during a one-day working visit to Obuasi, where he addressed Assembly staff, media practitioners, and party supporters at the OMA Conference Hall.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects within its four-year mandate, adding that 20 per cent of the Common Fund has been earmarked for the completion of inherited projects.

Health Infrastructure

On health, Dr. Amoakohene announced that two Agenda 111 hospital projects in the Ashanti Region are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

He further stated that every district is expected to construct at least one health facility annually to improve access to healthcare delivery.

He also revealed that government is strengthening tertiary healthcare through the operationalisation of the Afari Military Hospital, the KNUST Teaching Hospital, and the Sewua Hospital to complement services at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

On the stalled Obuasi Trauma Hospital project, he assured residents that government would prioritise its completion.

Roads and Infrastructure

Dr. Amoakohene said government remains committed to the completion of the Santasi–Anwiankwanta road project as part of its broader infrastructure agenda.

He added that all districts are expected to benefit from at least 10 kilometres of road construction under the national road improvement programme.

According to him, additional support from the Minerals Development Fund has been allocated to support road projects in mining communities.

He also noted that additional equipment under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), also known as the “Big Push,” has been deployed to enhance road construction and maintenance across the country.

Education and Energy

On education, the minister disclosed that government plans to phase out the double-track system by the next academic year to improve teaching and learning in senior high schools.

On energy, he said measures are underway to replace faulty transformers and ageing transmission lines to enhance electricity supply reliability.

MCE Commends Govt Support

The Obuasi MCE, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, expressed appreciation to the minister for the visit and highlighted key development projects undertaken by the Assembly over the past year.

She also commended government for its continued support towards the municipality’s development agenda.

As part of the visit, Dr. Amoakohene inspected ongoing projects, including the Kunka road project, and paid a courtesy call on the Dompoasehene, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu.

The minister was accompanied by the Regional Coordinating Director, Michael Owusu Amoako, Esq., while the newly formed OMA Choir provided musical performances to entertain guests.

FROM David Afum, Obuasi