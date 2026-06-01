Black Stars Receive Partey, Inaki Boost Ahead Of Wales Friendly

Thomas Partey (L) and Inaki Williams

Ghana’s Black Stars intensified preparations for their upcoming international friendly against Wales with a strong turnout at training on Saturday as the team continued its build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Twenty-four players took part in the session at Dragon Park, with the squad receiving a significant boost following the arrival of key duo Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams earlier in the day.

Both players joined their teammates immediately and participated fully in training.

The session saw head coach and his technical team work with a near-complete squad as preparations gather momentum ahead of Tuesday’s encounter in Cardiff.

Players present at training included goalkeepers Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang and Solomon Agbasi, alongside outfield players Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Kamal Deen Sulemana.

The rest are Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars will take on Wales in an international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 6:45 pm.

The match forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the team looks to fine-tune its squad and build momentum ahead of the global tournament.

BY Wletsu Ransford