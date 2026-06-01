PSG Make History With Successful Champions League Title Defence

PSG defended their UCL title against Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain strengthened their claim as one of Europe’s greatest modern teams after successfully defending their UEFA Champions League title with a dramatic victory over Arsenal in Budapest.

The French champions triumphed 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final, securing back-to-back Champions League crowns.

The achievement makes PSG the first club since Real Madrid’s three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018 to retain the trophy and only the second team to do so in the Champions League era.

Their latest success comes a year after a dominant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2025 final, further underlining the remarkable progress made under manager Luis Enrique.

Speaking after the match, the Spaniard described the achievement as one of the proudest moments of his career.

“I’m mixed. Excitement, fatigue — everything. But this is the best moment of the season. We are still champions, two in a row, it’s amazing,” he said.

Continuity has played a major role in PSG’s success. Ten of the outfield players who started against Arsenal were also in the starting line-up that defeated Inter Milan last year.

The only change was in goal, with Matvey Safonov replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma following the Italian’s move to Manchester City.

PSG’s European triumph is part of a period of sustained dominance. Since the start of last season, the club has won eight of the 10 trophies available to them, missing out only on the Club World Cup and this season’s French Cup.

The victory also places PSG among an exclusive group of clubs to have won successive European titles. Across the competition’s 71-year history, only 10 clubs have managed the feat.

Football journalist Julien Laurens believes the latest success may prove even more satisfying than last year’s triumph.

“Tonight PSG have made history,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Last season was special, but this time they had to dig deep, fight and overcome adversity. Winning back-to-back titles puts them among the greatest teams of all time.”