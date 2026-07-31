Eddie Howe Set To Leave Newcastle United As Club Eyes Matthias Jaissle

Eddie Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is set to leave the club with immediate effect, according to reports, bringing an end to a successful yet turbulent spell at St James’ Park.

The 48-year-old’s departure follows a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League after suffering 17 defeats. His final game in charge ended in a 4-1 pre-season friendly loss to Bristol City on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that Al-Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle is expected to succeed Howe.

Howe took over Newcastle in November 2021 shortly after the club’s Saudi-backed takeover and oversaw a remarkable transformation. He guided the Magpies to UEFA Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025, while ending the club’s 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by winning the 2025 Carabao Cup.

However, frustrations mounted in recent months amid key player departures and limited transfer activity. Newcastle sold striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool, while Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham and Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona. Captain Bruno Guimaraes has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

Despite being aware of the club’s financial constraints, sources suggest Howe grew increasingly concerned over Newcastle’s transfer strategy during the summer, prompting a change in his outlook after initially deciding to remain at the club.

During his tenure, Howe recorded 84 wins, 38 draws and 57 defeats in 179 Premier League matches, making him Newcastle’s most successful manager in terms of league victories.

His 46.9% Premier League win rate is second only to Kevin Keegan, leaving behind a legacy that many supporters believe restored hope and ambition to the club.