GACC Engages School Children In Nzema Area On Corruption, Integrity

The organisers and some participants of the programme

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), has intensified efforts to promote integrity and accountability among youth in the Nzema East and Ellembelle districts of the Western Region.

It has therefore organised a programme dubbed “The Youth Voice” to engage students and pupils in meaningful discussions on corruption, integrity, and ethical leadership.

The programme, which was on the theme, “Scaling Up the Promotion of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Actions Across Africa,” was part of activities to mark the 2026 African Anti-Corruption Day celebration.

The event was organised in collaboration with GACC’s Local Accountability Networks (LANets) in the Nzema East and Ellembelle districts and the United Civil Society Organisations for National Development (UCSOND).

The campaign was part of GACC’s nationwide initiative to empower young people to become champions of transparency and accountability.

In the Nzema East Municipality, the Nzema East LANet organised sensitisation programmes at Axim Girls Senior High School and Axim Technical Institute, where students actively participated in discussions on honesty, accountability, and the dangers of corruption.

The students were encouraged to embrace integrity in their daily lives and to recognise their role in building a corruption-free society.

In the Ellembelle District, the Ellembelle LANet engaged pupils of Basake Agyalu Kronzu D/A Junior High School and Nana Akye Blay D/A Junior High School, Menzezor.

The school children were taught the meaning of corruption and some common forms such as examination malpractice, bribery and favouritism.

They were also taken through some practical ways of promoting honesty and accountability within their schools and communities.

Across all four schools, facilitators emphasised that integrity begins with everyday choices and encouraged participants to adopt GACC’s 3Rs of fighting corruption: Resist, Reject and Report.

Students and pupils were also educated on Ghana’s whistleblower protection mechanisms and informed about the appropriate institutions and toll-free channels for reporting corruption.

The engagements provided a platform for participants to share their experiences, ask questions, and reflect on how corruption affects their schools, families, and communities.

Many pledged to become integrity ambassadors by encouraging honesty, discouraging exam malpractice, and inspiring their peers to uphold ethical values.

The Nzema East LANet and Ellembelle LANet commended the enthusiasm and active participation of students, pupils, and school authorities.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition to nurture a generation of young people who will champion transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership in Ghana.

The African Anti-Corruption Day activities were supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation as part of GACC’s nationwide campaign to strengthen integrity and anti-corruption efforts across the country.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Ellembelle