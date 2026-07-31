MMFL Rewards ‘Ride With MoMo’ Winners

MMFL staff presenting a dummy cheque to one of the beneficiaries

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL) has rewarded the first batch of winners under its ‘Ride with MoMo’ promotion, as part of efforts to promote digital payments and deepen financial inclusion within Ghana’s transport sector.

The campaign, which targets commercial drivers and riders across the country, is designed to encourage the use of Mobile Money (MoMo) as a convenient payment option for transport services while providing incentives for operators who actively participate in the digital payment ecosystem.

Chief Commercial and Operations Officer of MobileMoney Fintech Limited, Abdul Razak Ali Isaka, said the initiative is gaining traction among transport operators, with more drivers and riders embracing MoMo payments in their daily activities.

He disclosed that more than 500 drivers and riders have already benefited from the weekly incentives, with participants who receive 20 or more MoMo payments within a week qualifying for a 1GB data reward.

According to him, the promotion will reward 10 winners every week throughout the three-month campaign, with additional monthly prizes for top-performing drivers and riders, including a GH¢1,000 reward for the best performer and an overall grand prize at the end of the initiative.

“Today, we are rewarding the first top 10 winners for the week. Over the next two weeks, we will reward another 20 winners, and throughout the three-month promotion, 10 winners will be selected every week,” he said. Ali Isaka explained that the initiative was introduced after engagements with commercial drivers revealed operational challenges that affect their businesses, including delays associated with cash transactions.

The Senior Manager for Fintech Business Development at MMFL, Charles Osei Owusu, said the ‘Ride with MoMo’ campaign forms part of the company’s broader efforts to integrate digital payments into everyday transport activities.

The campaign, which was launched on July 8, 2026 and runs until September 30, 2026, seeks to increase the adoption of cashless payment solutions among commuters and commercial transport operators.

Osei Owusu said the initiative provides passengers with a secure and convenient payment option while helping drivers transition towards more efficient digital payment practices. He urged commuters and transport operators to embrace Mobile Money payments, stressing that wider adoption would contribute to Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and strengthen financial inclusion across the country.

Hope Datsomor, a Yango driver and a beneficiary, described the recognition as a pleasant surprise and a motivation to continue embracing digital payments in his daily operations. He commended MobileMoney Fintech Limited for rewarding drivers who support the shift towards cashless payments, adding that such initiatives encourage more transport operators to adopt digital payment solutions.