Nominations Open For Maiden International Book Writers Awards

Author Ralph Antwi

The International Writers Training Center (IWTC) has opened nominations for the maiden edition of the International Book Writers Awards (IBWA), with a grand ceremony scheduled for November 14, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

According to IWTC Founder and President, Author Ralph Antwi, the nomination window will run from August 1 to 31, 2026. The awards, which are open to writers worldwide, are designed to celebrate excellence in literature and honour authors whose work has trans-generational impact.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Antwi said prospective awardees can pick nomination forms themselves. Publishers, literary agents, family members, colleagues and admirers can also nominate writers on their behalf.

A total of 12 competitive categories have been announced for the maiden edition. They include Best Fiction Writer of the Year, Best Non-Fiction Writer of the Year, Best Poetry Book/Poet of the Year, Best Children’s Book Author of the Year, and Best Emerging/Debut Writer of the Year.

Regional categories include Best African Writer of the Year, Best European Writer of the Year, and Best Asian Writer of the Year. Other categories are Best Inspirational/Self-Help Author, Best Educational/Academic Author, Lifetime Achievement in Literature, and Readers’ Choice – Most Impactful Book of the Year.

Each nominee may enter one or more categories where applicable.

Organisers also announced plans for a special pre-launch ceremony in Spain ahead of the main event. Details of the date and venue will be announced later.

“The International Book Writers Awards is not just an award scheme; it is a global platform to give writers the recognition they truly deserve. Madrid was chosen as host city for the maiden edition because of its rich literary history and global appeal,” the organisers stated.

Nomination forms will be available online at www.rainfoundations.org. For inquiries, sponsorship and partnership, interested persons can contact the IBWA Secretariat via email at ibwa.honor@gmail.com.

The IBWA is the first global awards initiative to be rolled out by IWTC, which runs training and development programmes for writers across the world.

A Daily Guide Report