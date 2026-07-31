WAEC Cancels 496 Candidates Subject Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for Junior High School candidates, cancelling 496 candidates’ subject results.

In a statement, WAEC announced that the entire results of 105 candidates have also been cancelled, withholding 119 subject results as well as the entire results of 48 candidates.

It stated that the subject results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools have also been withheld for additional scrutiny, adding that withheld results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations effective August 31, 2026.

WAEC highlighted that a total of 620,243 candidates, comprising 304,415 males and 315,828 females from 20,789 participating schools sat for this year’s examination conducted at 2,237 centres nationwide, stating that about 3,601 registered candidates were absent from the examination.

It also noted that the examination accommodated candidates with special educational needs, which includes 136 visually impaired candidates, 282 hearing-impaired candidates, and 510 others who required additional support.

WAEC stated that the provisional results have been dispatched to schools through Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education and candidates can also check their results online via the Council’s official results portal.

“The results are also available on the Council’s official website at www.waecgh.org for candidates who so desire to access them online,” WAEC stated.

The Council emphasised that candidates whose results have been withheld or cancelled should visit the WAEC’s irregularities portal or use the withheld/cancelled results link on the Council’s homepage to access details of the decision and the next steps, adding that school heads can also retrieve the information using their official login credentials.

“Candidates whose results have been cancelled or withheld should visit https://irreg.waecgh.org. and click on the withheld/cancelled button on the home page,” the statement added.

WAEC has cautioned candidates and the general public against individuals or fraudsters who promise to upgrade examination results for a fee, stressing that its results are secure and can be authenticated.

The Council also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, security agencies, school heads, supervisors, invigilators, examiners and other stakeholders for their support in the successful conduct of the 2026 BECE and the timely release of the results.

By Florence Adom Asamoah