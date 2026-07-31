UEFA To Boycott World Cups If FIFA Plans Approved

Gianni Infantino (L) and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin

European football’s 55 member associations have voted to boycott World Cups if the sport’s governing body proceeds with a plan to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting called to discuss the proposal announced earlier this week by FIFA, which oversees world football.

UEFA, which governs European football, had already made its opposition clear by releasing two damning statements – and that strength of feeling has been reaffirmed.

“The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product,” it said on Thursday.

“It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.”

It is understood FA chairwoman Debbie Hewitt and chief executive Mark Bullingham were among those to speak during the meeting, with the atmosphere described as venomous, such was the strength of feeling against the proposals.

Despite being one of eight FIFA vice-presidents, Hewitt had no knowledge of the discussions that FIFA president Gianni Infantino had been having regarding the proposals.

UEFA’s boycott would cover all FIFA competitions, including the men’s and women’s World Cups and Club World Cup, and be triggered if Infantino’s proposals are voted through by member associations.

The first time this stance will be tested at a senior tournament is in October, when the Women’s World Cup play-offs are due to be held.